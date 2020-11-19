Update 1.18 has been released for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This is a small update, so don’t expect any major additions with this patch. This update just contains a few gameplay updates and fixes as well as a handful of stability updates across all game modes. This will probably be one of the last updates before Madden NFL 21 releases on next-gen consoles early next month, and a large patch will likely accompany the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release of the game in December. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.18.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Key Highlights

XP popup toggles in Franchise

Gameplay fixes

Gameplay Updates

Tuning to increase usage of AI edge-rush animations in certain formations, such as Nickel 2-4-5 Odd

Fixed an issue causing a delay by defenders in man-coverage vs. RPO Bubble Routes at the snap

Franchise Updates

Franchise Updates: Disabled the on-field XP pop-ups above players heads during gameplay, by default DEV NOTE: Based on player feedback, we have turned off the XP overhead pop-ups in Franchise gameplay by default so there would be less clutter appearing on the screen during gameplay. For users who prefer this feature, it can be re-enabled via the ‘Drive Goals & XP Feedback’ setting in the Franchise settings menu



The Yard Updates

UI and stability enhancements

Madden NFL 21 is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Madden site.