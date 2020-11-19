Update 1.18 has been released for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This is a small update, so don’t expect any major additions with this patch. This update just contains a few gameplay updates and fixes as well as a handful of stability updates across all game modes. This will probably be one of the last updates before Madden NFL 21 releases on next-gen consoles early next month, and a large patch will likely accompany the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release of the game in December. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.18.
Madden NFL 21 Update 1.18 Patch Notes
Key Highlights
- XP popup toggles in Franchise
- Gameplay fixes
Gameplay Updates
- Tuning to increase usage of AI edge-rush animations in certain formations, such as Nickel 2-4-5 Odd
- Fixed an issue causing a delay by defenders in man-coverage vs. RPO Bubble Routes at the snap
Franchise Updates
- Franchise Updates:
- Disabled the on-field XP pop-ups above players heads during gameplay, by default
- DEV NOTE: Based on player feedback, we have turned off the XP overhead pop-ups in Franchise gameplay by default so there would be less clutter appearing on the screen during gameplay. For users who prefer this feature, it can be re-enabled via the ‘Drive Goals & XP Feedback’ setting in the Franchise settings menu
The Yard Updates
- UI and stability enhancements
Madden NFL 21 is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Madden site.