Update 1.29 has arrived for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update focuses on Ultimate Team, so don’t expect any major balance changes or bug fixes. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and doesn’t have a huge download size. The previous Madden NFL 21 update addressed an issue with end conditions in Madden Ultimate Team Ultimate Challenges, and future patches will likely be just as lightweight when it comes to content. EA Sports will no longer be providing any major title updates for Franchise Mode this year, so upcoming updates will only focus on Ultimate Team. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.29.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.29 Patch Notes

Hey Madden Ultimate Team Community,

Since the Series program has ended, the following LTD player items previously released will be getting a Training upgrade option to their existing Power Ups instead of a Series Redux player item. This update will be available in-game tomorrow, Friday, June 25th. Make sure to follow @EASPORTS_MUT on Twitter to know when these updates are live in-game.

Ultimate Legends

Bobby Bell

Antonio Gates

Richard Seymour

Donovan McNabb

Dwight Freeney

Jerome Bettis

Vince Wilfork

Tony Romo

Ronde Barber

Lance Alworth

Ray Lewis

Limited Edition

Alvin Kamara

Benardrick McKinney

Chris Godwin

Ryan Kerrigan

Travis Kelce

Joe Haden

Robert Woods

Kevin Byard

Raheem Mostert

Za’Darius Smith

NFL Draft Past

Shannon Sharpe

Tyrann Mathieu

Keyshawn Johnson

Madden NFL 21 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Madden forums.