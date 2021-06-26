Update 1.29 has arrived for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update focuses on Ultimate Team, so don’t expect any major balance changes or bug fixes. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and doesn’t have a huge download size. The previous Madden NFL 21 update addressed an issue with end conditions in Madden Ultimate Team Ultimate Challenges, and future patches will likely be just as lightweight when it comes to content. EA Sports will no longer be providing any major title updates for Franchise Mode this year, so upcoming updates will only focus on Ultimate Team. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.29.
Madden NFL 21 Update 1.29 Patch Notes
Hey Madden Ultimate Team Community,
Since the Series program has ended, the following LTD player items previously released will be getting a Training upgrade option to their existing Power Ups instead of a Series Redux player item. This update will be available in-game tomorrow, Friday, June 25th. Make sure to follow @EASPORTS_MUT on Twitter to know when these updates are live in-game.
Ultimate Legends
- Bobby Bell
- Antonio Gates
- Richard Seymour
- Donovan McNabb
- Dwight Freeney
- Jerome Bettis
- Vince Wilfork
- Tony Romo
- Ronde Barber
- Lance Alworth
- Ray Lewis
Limited Edition
- Alvin Kamara
- Benardrick McKinney
- Chris Godwin
- Ryan Kerrigan
- Travis Kelce
- Joe Haden
- Robert Woods
- Kevin Byard
- Raheem Mostert
- Za’Darius Smith
NFL Draft Past
- Shannon Sharpe
- Tyrann Mathieu
- Keyshawn Johnson
Madden NFL 21 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Madden forums.