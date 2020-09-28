Mafia: Definitive Edition – How To Change Between Day and Night

Mafia like many sandbox style games had a day night system that was largely dependent on the current mission in the story, while the Free Ride mode let you pick at the start. The full remake Mafia: Definitive Edition just released and took this idea and changed it up a little. There are even some missions in Free Ride where it is necessary to change to night time to complete, which is why we have created this guide to explain how to change between day and night.

How To Change Between Day and Night

To start off, you will have to be in Free Ride mode, which is the game’s equivalent of a free roam mode. If you do not know how to unlock that, you can read about how to do that here first. After that, head to Salieri’s Bar if you are not already right there and head inside the building.

What you’re going to want to do now is go into the room where Don Salieri always holds his meetings with everyone. This is right next to the room with the pool tables on the opposite side of the door that will lead you to the staircase that will take you upstairs.

Once you find this door, head inside and you will notice four painting on the wall in the distance. These painting are how you’re going to change the time of day, starting with the left and going towards the right. The far right painting is the only one that will change the game to night entirely, but some of the others will do things like change it to another time during the day where shadows might be more obviously and such.

As soon as you interact with one of these paintings, it will cut to a scene showing what it looks like outside currently now and you can walk outside and will find it has been changed to the last painting you interacted with.