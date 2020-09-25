Mafia: Definitive Edition – How to Unlock Free Ride

The lovingly recreated Mafia: Definitive Edition brings back Free Ride in an enhanced and streamlined form. The bonus mode allows lead protagonist Tommy Angelo to push the gripping crime narrative aside in favor of the 1930’s playground contained within Lost Heaven. Say goodbye to those intrusive campaign objectives and wander about the world at your own pace, taking in the sights and possibly uncovering a secret or two.

Unlike the original Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, the Definitive Edition only contains a single Free Ride mode. In the 2002 release, players could choose between Free Ride and Free Ride Extreme. The former was an at-your-own-pace free roam mode with all tasks removed other than exploring the environment as you saw fit. The latter kicked everything up a notch by sprinkling over-the-top challenges into the mix. Mafia: Definitive Edition simplifies the selection process by distilling both experiences into a single mode.

Free Ride Resides on the Other Side of the Opening Mission

Free Mode is not unlocked by default. Upon starting the game, the option will be greyed out. Highlighting it reveals the following text: Complete the first Chapter to unlock Free Ride. Crossing off this tasks takes minimal time and effort. After a somewhat lengthy intro cinematic, the chapter titled “An Offer You Can’t Refuse” begins. Depending on your ability to follow simple driving instructions and lose the cops, the mission should take no more than 15 minutes to complete.

After the “Chapter Complete” screen, you can simply back out to the main menu. Now Free Ride will appear selectable and the prerequisite notice will disappear. The beautifully recreated city of Lost Heaven can now be explored at your leisure. Enjoy!