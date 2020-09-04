Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man DLC – Everything We Know

Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers in a free post-launch update, but only for certain players. The wall-crawler will only be available on PlayStation when he comes to Avengers next year, leaving Xbox, Stadia, and PC players without one of Marvel’s most popular heroes. Despite having his own game already on PlayStation, however, the Spider-Man that is coming to Marvel’s Avengers is not the same character from Insomniac’s Spider-Man from 2018. Instead, we’re getting an all-new take on the webhead designed by Crystal Dynamics themselves.

How to Get Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers

Spider-Man is currently not available in Marvel’s Avengers. You won’t be able to obtain him until he releases in early 2021 with a free post-launch update. He’ll only be available on PlayStation consoles, so anyone on Xbox, PC, or Stadia will not be able to play as him.

Spider-Man will be free, so you won’t have to pay to use him. Instead, he’ll come with a paid challenge card like every other Avengers post-launch hero. For $10, you’ll be able to earn a character-specific battle pass with 40 tiers of cosmetics for Spidey that range from suits to takedowns.

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Release Date

Spider-Man will come to Marvel’s Avengers in early 2021. He’ll arrive with a free post-launch update that will include an all-new mission chain and storyline centered around a new villain.

“It’s never been a better time to be a spider-fan!” wrote Crystal Dynamics associate art director Jeff Adams in a post on the PlayStation Blog. The team at Crystal Dynamics, along with our partners, are overjoyed that we get to be a part of this hero’s gaming journey. We can’t wait for you to add Spider-Man to your Marvel’s Avengers roster in early 2021, and as we’ve promised before, he will be available at no additional cost to owners of the base game, exclusively on PlayStation.”

Everything We Know About Spider-Man in Avengers

The Spider-Man coming to Marvel’s Avengers is a brand new take on the character that has not appeared in any other games, movies, or comics. Crystal Dynamics’ take on Peter Parker will be entirely original. Not much is known about their implementation of the wall-crawler into their evolving world, but some tidbits about the character have been shared on the PlayStation Blog.

He’ll have a wide array of abilities and skills to unlock like the rest of the game’s roster. You’ll be able to alter his Heroic Abilities and Ultimate Ability with different tweaks and modifiers in a similar manner to the other heroes in the game. He’ll also have access to the full Avengers arsenal, including the latest tech from Marvel’s greatest minds like Tony Stark and Hank Pym.

“When Spider-Man takes on evil-doers, he’ll do so fluidly with his signature flair; but also, with the enhanced customization options we’ve created for Marvel’s Avengers. Just like our other heroes, you’ll get to use the unique skill trees Vince and his team have designed to specialize how your Spider-Man plays in our world. An impressive suite of iconic abilities and attacks will be at your disposal, and you get to decide which gadgets and skills you wish to upgrade. These enhancements will be necessary for him to take on the threats coming his way.”

In true superhero fashion, there will also be a vast array of Spider-Man suits to unlock. The team at Crystal Dynamics is taking heavy inspiration from classic Spider-Man artists like Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr. to design the base suit, but there is sure to be more costumes than just the classic red and blues when he releases. Every hero in Marvel’s Avengers right now has several skins and costumes that pull from different corners of Marvel history, and the webhead will likely be no different.

“It’s not enough for Spider-Man to just play like he should… he also needs to look like he should. That’s why when going through the process of conceptualizing his suit, we went back to the beginning. Steve Ditko set the standard with his Spider-Man design, and John Romita Sr. evolved it into an icon recognized the world over. Fans can expect to see Ditko and Romita’s influence in our take on the hero, with nods to other talented artists that have defined the character’s look over his long history.”

Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers in early 2021.