The War for Wakanda expansion has finally arrived in Marvel’s Avengers. This update adds Black Panther as a playable hero, brings two new villains to the game, adds Wakanda as a new region, and much more. It’s the largest content drop the game has seen to date, and players are understandably excited to jump in and start the new content. Here’s how to start the War for Wakanda expansion in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Start the War for Wakanda Expansion in Marvel’s Avengers

To start the War for Wakanda campaign, select Operations from the main menu. War for Wakanda will be the fourth listed Operation, right next to Taking AIM and Future Imperfect. Once you select it, you’ll load straight into the first mission of the expansion.

You can also select Avengers Initiative from the main menu and select the War for Wakanda Operation from the War Table. If you do it this way, you’ll have to manually select the first mission “The Way It Began…” from the Wakanda region on the War Table map. Both methods are valid, one just allows you to jump in straight from the main menu.

War for Wakanda’s first mission is a single-player affair, so you cannot play it with other people. You do get to play as Black Panther during this mission though, so you’ll have the opportunity to test out his moves and abilities on your own before diving into the rest of the expansion’s content. After this mission, T’Challa will become a permanent addition to the Avengers roster and be playable in missions outside of Wakanda just like the rest of the cast.

This update is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Marvel’s Avengers. It’s still unclear exactly how long the story campaign will be, but there will also be plenty of side missions scattered throughout Wakanda for players to take on. The Corrupted Vibranium event will also kick off later in the week, so check back soon for even more Marvel’s Avengers content.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.