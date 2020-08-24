Marvel’s Avengers – Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Marvel’s Avengers is almost here, but should you spend the extra cash to get the Deluxe Edition? Marvel’s Avengers is a live service game, meaning there will be a continuous stream of post-launch content. It’s not a one and done deal, so you should really consider the Deluxe Edition bonuses if you’re interested in Marvel’s Avengers. You’ll receive a handful of in-game bonus items as well as skins for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. These come alongside some pre-order bonuses, so there’s a lot of extra content to be had. Here’s exactly what you get with the Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition.

Is the Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Worth It?

The Deluxe Edition is worth it if you want the extra content that it includes. The Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Avengers includes the full game, the Obsidian Outfit Pack, and 72-hour early access to the game. The Obsidian Outfit Pack includes special skins for each of the six playable Avengers as well as six exclusive Obsidian-themed nameplates for each hero. The costumes in the Obsidian Outfit Pack are all silver and gold, so if you don’t like that color scheme, you can safely skip the Deluxe Edition.

Of course, there’s also the question of how badly you want to play the game. The Deluxe Edition includes 72-hour early access, letting you play the game a whole three days before everyone else. Marvel’s Avengers releases on Friday, September 4, but if you get the Deluxe Edition, you can start playing on Tuesday, September 1. If you want to play the game as soon as possible, you should get the Deluxe Edition.

If you don’t want the Obsidian Outfit Pack and you can wait three days to play the game, then you should just get the standard version of Marvel’s Avengers. If you pre-order the game, you get a different set of costumes and nameplates with the Marvel Legacy Outfit Pack. These outfits call back to each character’s classic Marvel comics design, and they offer much more variety than the Obsidian Outfit Pack. If you prefer these skins over the Obsidian ones, then just pre-order the standard edition of the game. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will get you both sets though, so the most dedicated players should do that.