Marvel’s Avengers Mission List – How Many Missions Are in Avengers?

Marvel’s Avengers is available now worldwide, and there is a lengthy campaign filled with heroic feats that any Marvel fan is sure to enjoy. The Avengers campaign stars Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, as she attempts to reassemble the Avengers team following the catastrophic events of A-Day. Because it’s so long, you may find yourself asking this question at some point during the story: just how many missions are in Marvel’s Avengers? While there aren’t a huge number of missions in the game, each one can take a while to complete. This is how many missions are in Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers Full Mission List

There are 19 missions total in Marvel’s Avengers, and each of them is listed below.

I Want To Be An Avenger!

The Light That Failed

New Normal

The Road Back

To Find Olympia

Missing Links

House Call

Armor Chase

Alone Against AIM

The Dogs of War

Breakout

To Stand Alone

Once An Avenger…

Agony & The Anthill

Rocket Man

Starktech Outfits

Final Preparations

Mayhem Over Manhattan

By Force of Mind

As you work to take down AIM and defeat MODOK, you’ll get the gang back together and reassemble the Avengers one by one. You’ll earn all sorts of gear that you can use to enhance your heroes and unlock several new abilities that allow you to fine-tune your playstyle.

However, once the campaign comes to a close, the game isn’t over. The story continues in the Avengers Initiative, the game’s online component. Once the credits roll, you can play online and continue where the story left off with all-new quest lines, cutscenes, and story sequences. These can be played with friends, too. You can also just partake in HARM challenges and fight through War Zones and other missions if you only care about the loot grind.

Several new heroes are coming to the game in the future as well, complete with their own mission chains and stories. Kate Bishop will be the first post-launch hero in October followed by Hawkeye in November. Black Panther was teased in the most recent War Table stream, and Spider-Man is confirmed to be coming to the PlayStation version of Marvel’s Avengers early next year.