A new update for Marvel’s Avengers has been released, and here’s everything new with this update. This patch weighs in at around 85 MB on PS4, so it shouldn’t take you too long to download. Unlike the 1.09 update, which didn’t have any official patch notes, Crystal Dynamics has actually published the fixes with this update, although there aren’t any dramatic changes. This update primarily focuses on solving a rare problem where players could lose progression on PS4 and Xbox One. In a game all about progression and gear, that’s an important issue to address, which explains why this patch only targets one bug. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.10.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Prevents a rare issue that could cause some players to lose progression.

Instead of releasing a blog post with an official list of patch notes on the official Marvel’s Avengers site, Crystal Dynamics simply tweeted out the patch notes.

Players on PC and Stadia should not have to download this patch, as Crystal Dynamics has stated that the issue only affected the console versions of the game. This patch only prevents the progression issue on PS4 and Xbox One, but the 1.09 patch that dropped yesterday should make the game much for stable for many players.

Attention PS4 & Xbox Players: A small patch is going live shortly (V1.3.2) which prevents a rare issue that could cause some players to lose progression. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 30, 2020

A giant update went live earlier this month that fixed most of the game’s problems and addressed a large number of the community’s concerns, but a few issues were bound to slip through the cracks. Still, as more and more updates continue to roll out the door, Marvel’s Avengers players will hopefully not run into as many issues as before.