A new update for Marvel’s Avengers has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. This update doesn’t include any major additions, but it addresses some issues that players have been running into over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, a major update tweaked enemy behavior and fixes countless issues, and another hotfix patch was deployed the week after that solved even more of the game’s problems. This patch is similar in scale to the previous one, only fixing some small issues to hopefully hold players over until the next big content drop. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.09.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.09 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes for Marvel’s Avengers update 1.09 yet. The update has only just begun rolling out for players across all platforms and Crystal Dynamics has not posted a list of fixes yet. On PlayStation 4, the update history reads “various bug fixes and improvements,” although that is placeholder text used by many games. We’ll update this article once the official list of patch notes is available.

This patch likely won’t include anything huge, as the next big update for the game is planned for late October. Kate Bishop will be joining the roster of playable characters with her own campaign and a new social space, and Hawkeye will be added to the game shortly after in early November. Marvel’s Avengers is also getting upgrades for next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so Crystal Dynamics is likely hard at work on those versions of the game as well. For more information about Avengers updates, check out the official Marvel’s Avengers site.