Are you looking for the ultimate Vampire Survivors evolution chart so you know exactly how to get the evolved weapon you are looking for? Evolving weapons in Vampire Survivors is crucial because you need them to unlock specific characters and beat puzzles on specific maps. Unfortunately, there are so many base weapons and passive items in the game it is hard to know what combination you need to choose to get the evolved weapon you want.

All Vampire Survivors Weapon Evolutions

All Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions have been broken down by their location in the game (base vs. DLC). After combining a base weapon and a passive item, you must open a treasure chest to trigger the animation. However, you can typically only evolve one weapon per treasure chest.

All Vampire Survivors Weapon Evolutions

Image: poncle

Base Weapon Passive Item Evolution Whip + Hollow Heart = Bloody Tear Magic Wand + Empty Tome = Holy Wand Knife + Bracer = Thousand Edge Axe + Candelabrador = Death Spiral Cross + Clover = Heaven Sword King Bible + Spellbinder = Unholy Vespers Fire Wand + Spinach = Hellfire Garlic + Pummarola = Soul Eater Santa Water + Attractorb = La Borra Runetracer + Armor = NO FUTURE Lightning Ring + Duplicator = Thunder Loop Pentagram + Crown = Gorgeous Moon Gatti Amari + Stone Mask = Vicious Hunger Song of Mana + Skull O’Maniac = Mannajja Shadow Pinion + Wings = Valkyrie Turner Flames of Misspell + Max level:

Torrona’s Box = Ashes of Muspell Clock Lancet + Max level:

Silver Ring

Gold Ring = Infinite Corridor Laurel + Max level:

Metaglio Left

Metaglio Right = Crimson Shroud

All Legacy of Moonspell Weapon Evolutions

Image: poncle

Base Weapon Passive Item Evolution Silver Wind + Max level:

Pummarola = Festive Winds Four Seasons + Max level:

Spinach

Candelabrador = Godai Shuffle Summon Night + Max level:

Duplicator = Echo Night Mirage Robe + Max level:

Attractorb = J’Odore Night Sword + Max level:

Stone Mask = Muramasa Mille Bolle Blu + Max level:

Spellbinder = Boo Roo Boolle

All Tides of Foscari Weapon Evolutions

Image: poncle

Base Weapon Passive Item Evolution Eskizzibur + Max level:

Armor = Legionnaire Flash Arrow + Max level:

Bracer

Clover = Millionaire Prismatic Missile + Max level:

Crown = Luminaire Shadow Servant + Max level:

Skull O’Maniac = Ophion

- This article was updated on April 22nd, 2023