Are you looking for the ultimate Vampire Survivors evolution chart so you know exactly how to get the evolved weapon you are looking for? Evolving weapons in Vampire Survivors is crucial because you need them to unlock specific characters and beat puzzles on specific maps. Unfortunately, there are so many base weapons and passive items in the game it is hard to know what combination you need to choose to get the evolved weapon you want.
All Vampire Survivors Weapon Evolutions
All Vampire Survivors weapon evolutions have been broken down by their location in the game (base vs. DLC). After combining a base weapon and a passive item, you must open a treasure chest to trigger the animation. However, you can typically only evolve one weapon per treasure chest.
All Vampire Survivors Weapon Evolutions
|Base Weapon
|Passive Item
|Evolution
|Whip
|+
|Hollow Heart
|=
|Bloody Tear
|Magic Wand
|+
|Empty Tome
|=
|Holy Wand
|Knife
|+
|Bracer
|=
|Thousand Edge
|Axe
|+
|Candelabrador
|=
|Death Spiral
|Cross
|+
|Clover
|=
|Heaven Sword
|King Bible
|+
|Spellbinder
|=
|Unholy Vespers
|Fire Wand
|+
|Spinach
|=
|Hellfire
|Garlic
|+
|Pummarola
|=
|Soul Eater
|Santa Water
|+
|Attractorb
|=
|La Borra
|Runetracer
|+
|Armor
|=
|NO FUTURE
|Lightning Ring
|+
|Duplicator
|=
|Thunder Loop
|Pentagram
|+
|Crown
|=
|Gorgeous Moon
|Gatti Amari
|+
|Stone Mask
|=
|Vicious Hunger
|Song of Mana
|+
|Skull O’Maniac
|=
|Mannajja
|Shadow Pinion
|+
|Wings
|=
|Valkyrie Turner
|Flames of Misspell
|+
|Max level:
Torrona’s Box
|=
|Ashes of Muspell
|Clock Lancet
|+
|Max level:
Silver Ring
Gold Ring
|=
|Infinite Corridor
|Laurel
|+
|Max level:
Metaglio Left
Metaglio Right
|=
|Crimson Shroud
Related: How to Break the Seal of the Lake Vampire Survivors
All Legacy of Moonspell Weapon Evolutions
|Base Weapon
|Passive Item
|Evolution
|Silver Wind
|+
|Max level:
Pummarola
|=
|Festive Winds
|Four Seasons
|+
|Max level:
Spinach
Candelabrador
|=
|Godai Shuffle
|Summon Night
|+
|Max level:
Duplicator
|=
|Echo Night
|Mirage Robe
|+
|Max level:
Attractorb
|=
|J’Odore
|Night Sword
|+
|Max level:
Stone Mask
|=
|Muramasa
|Mille Bolle Blu
|+
|Max level:
Spellbinder
|=
|Boo Roo Boolle
All Tides of Foscari Weapon Evolutions
|Base Weapon
|Passive Item
|Evolution
|Eskizzibur
|+
|Max level:
Armor
|=
|Legionnaire
|Flash Arrow
|+
|Max level:
Bracer
Clover
|=
|Millionaire
|Prismatic Missile
|+
|Max level:
Crown
|=
|Luminaire
|Shadow Servant
|+
|Max level:
Skull O’Maniac
|=
|Ophion
- This article was updated on April 22nd, 2023