Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda Release Time: Early Patch Notes, New Details, and More

The War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers has nearly arrived, and here’s the exact time when you can start playing the new content. This expansion adds Black Panther as the game’s ninth playable hero, but that’s not all this update has to offer.

Wakanda is a fully explorable zone in this DLC, and the Wakandan jungle will be filled with new enemy types led by villain Ulysses Klaw. Crossbones also makes an appearance as a secondary villain in this expansion, so there’s plenty of content waiting for players in this update. Here’s the release time and early details for the War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers.

Avengers War for Wakanda Release Time

The War for Wakanda update will be released for all Marvel’s Avengers players on August 17. These are the release times for several different time zones:

8 AM PT

10 AM CT

11 AM ET

4 PM BST

5 PM CEST

This update will be free for all players across all platforms. Some platforms may get the download earlier than others, but most people should be able to download War for Wakanda around 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on the 17th.

War for Wakanda Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for the War for Wakanda expansion, but it’s shaping up to be the biggest update that Marvel’s Avengers has seen since launch. Crystal Dynamics has already shared most of the major features for War for Wakanda, however, and here’s what you can expect to see in the expansion:

New Playable Hero: Black Panther

New Villain: Ulysses Klaw

New Villain: Crossbones

New Region: Wakandan Jungle

New Outpost: Wakanda

New War Zones and Missions in Wakanda

New Hero Costumes (including Captain America’s Avengers outfit)

Reworked UI

This expansion will also include other things like new gear, balance adjustments, and other quality of life changes, but we’ll have to wait until the update actually releases to get more concrete details. Some things have already been hinted at or revealed though, including a UI overhaul and minor loot tweaks.

UI Update

The game’s UI is being overhauled for the War for Wakanda expansion. Now, players will be able to access everything from their gear and loot to their abilities and outfits on the same page. Each character’s screen is also themed around them, so Black Panther’s UI will be black, Hulk’s UI will be green, and so on.

You can also look forward to a handful of quality of life updates for inventory management in the War for Wakanda expansion. Crystal Dynamics has already confirmed that you’ll be able to mass dismantle unwanted items in your inventory, and you’ll also be able to access your gear locker from anywhere as well. The UI overhaul should make inventory management and ability upgrades much more straightforward, leaving you with more time to explore the Wakandan jungle and level up Black Panther.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.