Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mission List: How Long is Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is jam-packed with enough main missions and side content to keep both Peter Parker and Miles Morales busy, so it’s easy to dump hours and hours into this superhero adventure without seeing the credits roll. Even if you’re rushing through the main storyline to see Insomniac’s pair of Spider-Men take on villains like Kraven the Hunter and Venom, there’s still at least a dozen hours of content waiting for you. Plus, the game’s side quests are great and reward you with useful upgrade materials and new suits, so it’s hard to ignore them. Here’s how long it’ll take you to finish Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

All Spider-Man 2 Main Missions

There are 31 main story missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and each of them is listed below.

  1. Surface Tension
  2. One Thing at a Time
  3. Show Me New York
  4. Roll Like We Used To
  5. Not On My Watch
  6. Amends
  7. Healing the World
  8. Bad Guys on the Block
  9. Make Your Own Choices
  10. Master Illusionist
  11. A Second Chance
  12. Science Buddy
  13. Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt
  14. Funky
  15. Good Men
  16. The Flames Have Been Lit
  17. Stay Positive
  18. Wings Of My Own
  19. New Threads
  20. It Chose You
  21. Wake Up
  22. I’m the Hero Here
  23. No Escape
  24. Anything Can Be Broken
  25. Don’t Be Scared
  26. Trouble With Harry
  27. This Isn’t You
  28. Set Things Right
  29. It’s All Connected
  30. Finally Free
  31. Together

In addition to the 31 main missions, there are plenty of side quests throughout New York including Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app requests, Hunter Bases, and EMF Experiments.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

On average, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes 15-20 hours to finish if you just focus on the main story. A normal playthrough with some side content and exploration mixed in will last 20-30 hours. To 100% complete the game and earn the platinum trophy, it’ll take about 35-40 hours.

We finished our playthrough of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with 22 hours of playtime logged and there’s still a lot of stuff left to do now that the main story is over. We spent some time taking on enemy bases and hunting for collectibles in the early hours of the game, but the story starts to get really good once the Symbiote comes into play, so we expect many players will start to focus more on the main story as things progress.

