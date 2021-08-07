Update 1.11 has arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.011.000. Despite being almost a full year ago, Miles Morales continues to be supported by Insomniac Games with new features and updates. The previous patch improved the Performance RT graphics mode on PlayStation 5, and the update before that added new suits and added new features to the PS5 version. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.11.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.11 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for this update. We’ll update this article when Insomniac Games releases an official list of changes. Insomniac always provides patch notes on its official support site, so keep an eye on that in the meantime.

Most updates to Miles Morales contain more than just simple stability improvements and bug fixes, so there’s a good chance that this update will have something interesting as well. As we stated above, the last patch made Performance RT look even better, and the one before that added realistic muscle deformation to the PS4 version.

However, this update could just end up containing simple bug fixes because most of the studio has moved onto supporting Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and working on other titles.

We loved Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so it’s nice to see the game still getting updates this long after release. In our review of the game, we said “In the end, all we could ask for is more time to invest in Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, for he presents a more compelling protagonist than the seasoned Peter Parker.” It’s very much worth checking out if you haven’t played it yet. We’ll update this article once patch notes are released, so check back here later to see what this update changed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.