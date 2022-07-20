Marvel’s Spider-Man PC System Requirements: Can Your Rig Run the Game?

Ever since Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was announced for PC, we’ve been upgrading our rigs just to meet the system requirements. With the latest PlayStation Blog, we now know the exact system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man. And good news, there are options available for every build. Here are the PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC System Requirements

As you can see from the image above, there are multiple different options when it comes to the PC system requirements of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Here are the minimum PC system requirements for the game:

AVG Performance: 720 @ 30 FPS

720 @ 30 FPS Graphic Presets: Very Low

Very Low GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 CPU: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB HDD

Here are the recommended PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:

AVG Performance: 1080 @ 60 FPS

1080 @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Medium

Medium GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Here are the very high PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:

AVG Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Very High

Very High GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

If you’re looking to add some beautiful ray tracing, there are two options with their own PC system requirements. Here are the amazing ray tracing PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:

AVG Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS)

1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS) Graphic Presets: High / Ray Tracing High

High / Ray Tracing High GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

And lastly, here are the ultimate ray tracing PC system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:

AVG Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: High / Ray Tracing Very High

High / Ray Tracing Very High GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Features

Now that you know the spec required for your PC to play this incredible game, let’s get into the PC features you can expect from the game. There are a lot of settings customization, DualSense support, and much more. Here are all of the PC features coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:

Multiple ray-tracing options for those with hardware that supports them.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups. If you’ve got three monitors, we’ve got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

To stay up to date on all things Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, head over to our Marvel’s Spider-Man page.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PS5 and available on August 12, 2022, for PC.