The brand-new 1.007.000 update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has been released, giving fans an improved experience. This update comes just after a new announcement from Sony detailing various PS5 games that can take advantage of Variable Refresh Rate. As one might expect, this update allows the remastered title to take full advantage of this feature. There aren’t many other changes from this new patch, but there are a few extra tidbits in the patch notes that some players might want to know about.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Update 1.007.000 Patch Notes

New Features

120 Hz Display Mode (together with system settings) Reduces input latency Increases frame rate target of Fidelity graphics mode to 40 fps

Support for VRR via system settings When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, the frame rate is unlocked and varies based on gameplay

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios

The details of this new patch are taken directly from the official support website for Insomniac Games. The major additions seem to be the new Display Mode and VRR support. Players can expect these settings to make overall gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered feel smoother and more fluid. Your mileage may vary depending on what you do in the game, however; unlocked frame rates can sometimes make it feel like the game is stuttering or slowing down.

The game also has improvements to raytracing, which should assist in providing more pleasing visuals for players. These improvements and additions are almost exactly the same as the new update for Miles Morales on the PS5, with the exception of improved TAA upsample quality. Even without that extra addition, fans can expect the game to be a much more enjoyable experience overall. We gave the PS4 version of Spider-Man a 4.5 out of 5 for our review, and now the PS5 version is better than ever before. If you haven’t done so already, now is the best time to get a PS5 to try out these new features. Don’t worry about losing progress, either; you can still transfer your save if you have the right resources!

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is an exclusive title for the PlayStation 5.