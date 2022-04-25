PS5 Games List That Will Support Variable Refresh Rates

The PlayStation 5 is getting a patch soon that will enable players to use a variable refresh rate. This update will allow PS5 owners who use an HDMI 2.1 cord and have a Variable Refresh Rate compatible TV or PC monitor to take advantage of this new functionality.

List of PlayStation 5 Games That will Support VRR

The following games will support Variable Refresh Rate through a patch to the game, but Sony says that VRR can be applied to other games as well. Sony also says that VRR will makes games run smoother, with crisper graphics and reduced input lag.

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Sony says that Variable Refresh Rate on the PlayStation 5 will “minimize or eliminate visual artifacts and screen tearing. For the above games, apparently VRR will be automatically enabled to support these titles. However, Sony does say that you an apply VRR to games that aren’t on the above list. While those games will definitely support the feature, other titles not on list may improve the video quality for those other titles.

The VRR option can be turned off and on by heading into the PlayStation 5 Screen and Video settings and scrolling down to the VRR section. There will be options to turn it on automatically and to apply the feature to Unsupported Games.

The VRR patch is headed to the PlayStation 5 over the next few days and players who want to take the update will need to be connected to the internet with their PlayStation 5 to do so.

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2022