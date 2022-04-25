Now that Sony has introduced Variable Refresh Rates on the PlayStation 5, there’s never been a better time to get enveloped in the world of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. An already stellar title has seen many patch updates in the past, but this is arguably one of the biggest ones that it’s seen, now that it will be able to implement the newest technology that Sony has rolled their newest technological feat to their system. Much like the patch that finally brought Raytracing to the game, this doesn’t add much in the way of new content but will help the game look and play better than ever before.

Let’s swing right in to see what players can expect to see in this new, surprise update.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.013.000 Patch Notes

New Features

120 Hz Display Mode (together with system settings)

Reduces input latency Increases frame rate target of Fidelity graphics mode to 40 fps

Support for VRR via system settings When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, unlocks the frame rate to vary based on gameplay

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios

Improvements to TAA upsample quality

As you can see, you’ll mainly see the increase in Frame Rate and Image Quality Improvements, so if you are playing the game on a TV that supports 120hz, you’ll notice a big increase in the overall quality of your web-slinging adventures. And thanks to Insomniac’s Website, you’ll be able to see everything that was added since the initial launch of the game, as well.

If you decide not to take advantage of the new 120HZ mode, you’ll also see more improvement in the general picture quality of the game. Miles Morales was already a stellar-looking title, and it’s great to see that Insomniac Games is continuing to push for ways to make it look and play better than ever before.

We really enjoyed our time with Miles Morales in the newest adventure put out by Insomniac Games, giving it a 4.5 out of 5. It’s one of those types of titles that anyone with a PlayStation 5 should pick up, not only for its amazing web-slinging but for the exhilaration of its story mode. Plus, the Ultimate Edition does also come with the Remastered Spider-Man that was originally on PlayStation 4, which is an amazing addition to the console’s library.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5.