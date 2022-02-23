Update 1.012 has arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a very minor update that is currently rolling out for the PS5 version of Miles Morales, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. Insomniac Games has continually released updates for Miles Morales since it launched in late 2020, adding new features like a Performance RT mode and fixing multiple bugs along the way. This update doesn’t contain anything major like that though, so fans may be a bit disappointed. Here’s everything new with Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.012.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.012 Patch Notes

General Fixes & Polish

Addressed an issue where the Ultimate Edition upgrade button would not appear on the main menu

These patch notes (or note in this case) come from Insomniac’s official support site, where they post patch notes for all their games when they become available. This update only addresses a minor bug where the Ultimate Edition upgrade would not appear on the main menu of the PS5 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so there aren’t any new gameplay additions or major fixes included in this patch.

The Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales doesn’t include any bonus DLC or in-game suits, but it does include Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5. On PS5, Marvel’s Spider-Man features a 60 FPS performance mode and a ray-tracing mode as well as a completely revamped model for Peter Parker. The game is not sold separately, so the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales is the only way to access it.

We loved Spider-Man: Miles Morales, awarding it a score of 4.5/5 stars in our review. We praised just about every aspect of the game, saying “While the campaign doesn’t house a plethora of villains, the cast is diverse and inclusive, deepening the connection to the city in a new way. In the end, all we could ask for is more time to invest in Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, for he presents a more compelling protagonist than the seasoned Peter Parker.” If you haven’t jumped into either of the Spider-Man games on PS4 or PS5, then we highly recommend doing so.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5.