Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Unlock All 19 Suits

Suit up!

November 11th, 2020 by Joshua Garibay

spider-man-miles-morales-all-suits

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales may fall short of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s (2018) 28 suits, but the inclusions are no less exciting. There are 19 suits that Miles can put on as he zones in on his distinct Spider-Man persona.

The 19 suits awaiting Miles include a mix of recognizable storylines and original designs crafted by Insomniac Games. As you might imagine, each and every one is a stylish costume worthy of the brand new Spider-Man.

Here’s how you can fill up Miles’ closet with every suit.

How to Unlock Every Suit

Suit Prerequisite Cost Unlocks Mod
Sportswear Suit Default Suit N/A N/A
Great Responsibility Complete Parting Gift Mission N/A N/A
Homemade Suit Level 5 8 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part Power Pitcher Suit Mod
T.R.A.C.K. Suit Level 6 10 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part Untrackable Visor Mod
Animated Suit Level 7 20 Activity Tokens, 4 Tech Parts Stronger Webs Suit Mod
Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit Level 8 12 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part Trick Master Visor Mod
Crimson Cowl Suit Level 9 14 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts Ghost Strike Visor Mod
S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit Level 10 16 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts Venom Overclock Visor Mod
The End Suit Level 11 16 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts Steady Focus Suit Mod
Miles Morales 2099 Suit Level 12 14 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts Venom Suppression Resistance Suit Mod
Into the Spider-Verse Suit Level 13 18 Activity Tokens, 4 Tech Parts Vibe the Verse Suit Mod
Classic Suit Complete Time to Rally Mission N/A N/A
Uptown Pride Suit Complete All FNSM App Activities N/A N/A
Winter Suit Complete We’ve Got a Lead Side Mission N/A N/A
Miles Morales 2020 Suit Complete All Spider-Training Challenges and the Final Test Side Mission N/A N/A
Programmable Matter Suit Complete All Enemy Bases and Matter Up Side Mission N/A N/A
Purple Reign Suit Collect All Sound Samples and Complete Back to the Beginning Side Mission N/A Reclaimer Visor Mod
Bodega Cat Suit Finish the campaign and complete the Cat’s Pajamas Side Mission N/A N/A
Spider-Training Suit New Game+ N/A Power Transfer Suit Mod

