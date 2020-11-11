Spider-Man: Miles Morales – How to Unlock All 19 Suits

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales may fall short of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s (2018) 28 suits, but the inclusions are no less exciting. There are 19 suits that Miles can put on as he zones in on his distinct Spider-Man persona.
The 19 suits awaiting Miles include a mix of recognizable storylines and original designs crafted by Insomniac Games. As you might imagine, each and every one is a stylish costume worthy of the brand new Spider-Man.
Here’s how you can fill up Miles’ closet with every suit.
How to Unlock Every Suit
|Suit
|Prerequisite
|Cost
|Unlocks Mod
|Sportswear Suit
|Default Suit
|N/A
|N/A
|Great Responsibility
|Complete Parting Gift Mission
|N/A
|N/A
|Homemade Suit
|Level 5
|8 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part
|Power Pitcher Suit Mod
|T.R.A.C.K. Suit
|Level 6
|10 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part
|Untrackable Visor Mod
|Animated Suit
|Level 7
|20 Activity Tokens, 4 Tech Parts
|Stronger Webs Suit Mod
|Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit
|Level 8
|12 Activity Tokens, 1 Tech Part
|Trick Master Visor Mod
|Crimson Cowl Suit
|Level 9
|14 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Ghost Strike Visor Mod
|S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit
|Level 10
|16 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Venom Overclock Visor Mod
|The End Suit
|Level 11
|16 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Steady Focus Suit Mod
|Miles Morales 2099 Suit
|Level 12
|14 Activity Tokens, 2 Tech Parts
|Venom Suppression Resistance Suit Mod
|Into the Spider-Verse Suit
|Level 13
|18 Activity Tokens, 4 Tech Parts
|Vibe the Verse Suit Mod
|Classic Suit
|Complete Time to Rally Mission
|N/A
|N/A
|Uptown Pride Suit
|Complete All FNSM App Activities
|N/A
|N/A
|Winter Suit
|Complete We’ve Got a Lead Side Mission
|N/A
|N/A
|Miles Morales 2020 Suit
|Complete All Spider-Training Challenges and the Final Test Side Mission
|N/A
|N/A
|Programmable Matter Suit
|Complete All Enemy Bases and Matter Up Side Mission
|N/A
|N/A
|Purple Reign Suit
|Collect All Sound Samples and Complete Back to the Beginning Side Mission
|N/A
|Reclaimer Visor Mod
|Bodega Cat Suit
|Finish the campaign and complete the Cat’s Pajamas Side Mission
|N/A
|N/A
|Spider-Training Suit
|New Game+
|N/A
|Power Transfer Suit Mod
