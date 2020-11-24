Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – How To Transfer Saves From PS4 To PS5

The new generation of consoles just launched very recently, with Sony and Microsoft handling some things quite differently. Cross-gen saves have definitely been one of them, as Xbox made it seamless with the cloud saves carrying over with ease, while Sony has it on a developer by developer basis instead. One of the most controversial of these has been Marvel’s Spider-Man, which finally has the ability to carry over saves to its remastered version and this guide will tell you what you need to do.

How To Transfer Saves From PS4 to PS5

One of the big launch titles for the PS5 was that of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a spin-off of the incredibly popular Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. While the original is backwards compatible on PS4, those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales also released what is known as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. After being announced, Insomniac said it would be impossible to bring over saves to PS5 for reasons unknown, but it appears that wasn’t so impossible after all.

As of right now with the latest update, you are now able to transfer your save file from Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5. The one caveat here though is that you still have to have a PS4 and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for it.

Start off by updating to the latest version of Marvel’s Spider-Man and opening it up. You should now have a new menu option on it where you can upload your save file that will be connected to you PSN ID. After you do that, you can go ahead and turn off your PS4 and move onto the PS5.

Turn on your PS5 and also update Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to the latest version. Once you do that, open up the menu and go to where you should be choosing a save file or New Game. You will notice a new icon in the bottom right of the screen that prompts you to press R1 to “Download PS4 Console Save.” Do exactly this and it will download the save you uploaded for you.

Once you do this, you are good to go ahead and resume your original save file from the PS4 version on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5.