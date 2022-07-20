Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Bonuses, Editions, and More

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is swinging onto PC in a few weeks, but if you pre-order it now, you will receive some extra goodies. If you plan on playing this game on PC, after checking the PC system requirements, you will definitely want to pre-order it. Here is your Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered pre-order guide.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Release Date

Sony has been porting more and more of its console exclusives over to PC recently and that means PC players get to play Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered very soon. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered comes out on August 11, 2022. Of course, there are some pre-order incentives to sweeten the pot.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Pre-Order Bonuses

If you know you are buying Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, you should pre-order it. Pre-ordering the game gives you the following bonuses:

The Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered full game

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps three story chapters DLC

Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit The original Velocity Suit

An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget

5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades

While getting the extra suits, spider-drone gadget, and 5 extra skill points is nice, the biggest selling point is the three chapter DLC pack that comes with it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Editions

Unfortunately, there is only one edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC and that is the standard edition. Since the game is coming up on its 5-year anniversary, it is strange that there aren’t more editions of this beloved game coming to PC. If anything changes, we will keep you updated. In the meantime, check out the newest trailer for the game.

For more info on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, check out our Marvel’s Spider-Man page.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PS5 and available on August 12, 2022, for PC.