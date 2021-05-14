One of your first missions as a Spectre in Mass Effect Legendary Edition is to find Liara T’Soni, an Asari archaeologist famed for her knowledge of the Protheans. She may be able to provide you with more information regarding the Reapers, so she’s very important to your quest. Liara’s last known location is somewhere in the Artemis Tau cluster, but that doesn’t tell you much about where exactly to find here. The Artemis Tau cluster is a big place with many uncharted planets, but Liara can only be found on one of them. Here’s where to find Liara in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Where is Liara T’Soni in Mass Effect 1?

Liara is located on a planet called Therum in the Knossos system of the Artemis Tau cluster. To get there, head to the Galaxy Map on the Normandy. Then, find the Artemis Tau cluster in the southeastern corner of the Milky Way. The Knossos system is the top-right system in the cluster, and Therum is the second closest planet to the star in that system.

When you land on the planet, you’ll start in the Mako and have to drive across dangerous terrain in order to reach Liara. After a long trek, you’ll come face to face with the Asari in question and add a brand-new face to your party. Liara is also a romance option for both male and female Shepard, so be careful with the decisions you make if you want to go down that route with her.

This mission is just one of many you receive after officially becoming a Spectre, and there will be different dialogue depending on the order you do these missions in. If you complete the missions on Feros and Noveria before coming to see Liara, her dialogue will be very different than if you were to come to Therum first. Things will also be slightly different if you save this mission until you complete the Virmire section of the game as well. Liara will still join you either way, though, and the different dialogue doesn’t really affect anything in the long term.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.