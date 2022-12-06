Midnight Suns: Make the Marvel Comic Covers of Your Dreams with This Feature

Image: Firaxis Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the newest Marvel game to hit the shelves and has been met with critical acclaim upon release. It has accessible gameplay, a great, intimate selection of some of Marvel’s coolest superheroes and even some original characters, and an entertaining plot that makes use of some underappreciated villains. But perhaps one of the neatest, less talked-about features that deserve mention is the ability to create your comic book covers in Midnight Suns. Players will be delighted to see this feature as just one more wink from Marvel packed into an already great game.

How Do You Make a Comic Book Cover in Midnight Suns?

Image: Firaxis Games

Open the menu button (‘Menu’/’Options’/’Esc’) and go to the Settings tab, select Photobooth, and you’ll be able to lay out a 6-5/8″ by 10-1/4″ comic book cover in Midnight Suns. You can customize it down to the characters, the number of heroes in the shot, their poses, magnification and positioning, and even graphics, effects, and text. What you have available is entirely dependent on how many heroes and enemies you’ve unlocked, and whether you have any of the DLC for alternate outfits. When you’re done, be sure to hit the ‘Take Photo’ option or ‘Menu’/’Options’ to save it to your Gallery.

What Do Comic Book Covers Do in the Game?

While the covers are largely for cosmetic appeal, you can also open the Gallery menu from the Photobooth/Comic Cover creator and find your cover, where you can convert it to a painting for 50 Gloss. This converts your cover into a masterwork that you can potentially display in your game, and keep forever. This adds a neat layer of function to the comic book covers feature in Midnight Suns.

Your comic book covers can range from funny and weird, to extraordinarily well laid-out. The game also randomizes covers and usually centers their themes on one central character, also picked at random. But if you’ve ever wanted to create a Marvel Comics cover featuring your favorite characters or even villains, as well as your own playable, custom protagonist, this is the way to do it. Additionally, the game procedurally generates a comic book cover after missions featuring the central characters, and can sometimes punctuate a successful or difficult battle.

Image: Firaxis Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns released on December 2, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A port for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will be released at a later date.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022