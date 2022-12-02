Marvel Midnight Suns Photo Mode Lets Players Create Paintings

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, like many other games, features a photo mode. However, the photo mode for this latest Marvel game adds a twist to the feature by allowing players to create paintings out of the photos they take in battle. These can be hung up in the Abbey central hub, adding some personality to the game in a terrific, unique way. The even better news is that it is a simple process to accomplish this, and we will provide you with all the details on this new feature and how to convert each picture to a painting.

Create Paintings in Marvel’s Midnight Suns Photo Mode

Creating any picture you take in photo mode to a painting is a straightforward process that can be done quickly. After taking a picture, you must go to the gallery and select the image you want to convert into a painting. On the bottom right of the screen, the game will tell you what button to press to convert to painting. Now you have created what the game calls a Masterwork!

You can have fun with these Masterworks by adding logos, effects, and filters; you name it! The game wants you to get creative here, so take your time with it, and you can have your artistic side come out to be expressed around The Abbey. You can create as many as you want, so feel free to take as many photos as possible.

With this painting feature in mind, ensure you know how to unlock Wolverine, Spiderman, and Hulk, so you can get everyone hanging up on The Abbey walls! Make sure you take pictures of you guys together in the hangout spots as you increase friendship levels. Friendship levels are essential to ensure your party is as strong as possible, so make sure you give our thorough guide a read so you know exactly how to increase a bond with each party member.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022