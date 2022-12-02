Marvel’s Midnight Suns has a lot of playable characters. The last character to be revealed is Hulk. Some characters, like Wolverine, are unlocked sooner than others.

While Hulk is a playable character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, he isn’t unlocked until much further into the game. If you want to play with all 13 core playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you need to find them and unlock them. Now that you know that Hulk is in fact in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, here is how to unlock him.

How to Unlock Hulk in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Hulk is the last character you will recruit to the Midnight Suns. At first, Lilith will control Hulk and use him to fight against you. However, towards the end of the game, you will get Hulk on your team.

To unlock Hulk in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must complete the The Witch on Wundagore Mountain mission which is around the 50-60 hour mark. While this is a bummer, thankfully characters like Spider-Man are unlocked much sooner.

This mission isn’t too hard — all you have to do is use Scarlet Witch’s most powerful cards to down Hulk, purify him with the special card you’re given for the mission, and repeat the process.

With the The Witch on Wundagore Mountain mission complete, return to The Abbey. Find Bruce Banner, AKA Hulk, and talk to him. After speaking with Bruce, wait a day. Return to the Yard and talk to Bruce again. After doing this, you’ll unlock Hulk as a playable character.

While Hulk is one of the last core playable characters you unlock in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Moon Knight is mysteriously not on the roster. There are many exciting Marvel characters to look forward to with the post-launch Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC.

And that is how to unlock Hulk in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. With Bruce Banner unlocked, you might be curious to know if the voice actor for Hulk in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the same as the actor in the MCU.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022