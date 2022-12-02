With the Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ full roster of characters revealed, many are wondering if Moon Knight is in the game. There are 13 core playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns but is Moon Knight one of them?

Is Moon Knight in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Moon Knight is not one of the core 13 playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. While it is confirmed that Venom, Morbius, Deadpool, and Storm will be post-launch playable characters through DLC, it makes sense that Moon Knight will also join the Midnight Suns soon.

Moon Knight is a member of the Midnight Suns organization in the comics. Also, Moon Knight is frequently teaming up with Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and Blade, all of which are characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Because of this, it is only a matter of time before Moon Knight becomes available in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Moon Knight appears in many video games and, of course, got a lot of screen time in the new Moon Knight tv show on Disney+. While we are unsure why Moon Knight isn’t one of the core playable characters or why he isn’t included in the first batch of DLC characters, we would be shocked if Moon Knight isn’t included in the second batch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC characters.

For now, the 13 playable characters that you get access to in Marvel’s Midnight Suns are The Hunter, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Blade, Scarlet Witch, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Sister Grimm, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Magik, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Hulk.

And that is all we know about Moon Knight in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. With all of these returning iconic Marvel characters mixed with some new faces, you may want to see who is voice-acting which characters.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022