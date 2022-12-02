Are you wondering who all the voice actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns are? Marvel’s Midnight Suns have a ton of famous actors from movies, television, and video games. Many actors have also reprised their Marvel characters from previous entries, so they should sound very familiar to you. If you are wondering if your favorite actor will voice a character in Midnight Suns, read on! You may be surprised as the voice actors in Midnight Suns go back decades, so you may discover someone you completely forgot about. Here is everything you need to know about all voice actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
All Voice Actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Here are all the voice actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
- Blade: Michael Jai White
- Deadpool / Wade Wilson: Nolan North
- Peter Parker / Spider-Man: Yuri Lowenthal
- Hunter (Female): Elizabeth Grullon
- Hunter (Male): Matthew Mercer
- Captain America: Brian Bloom
- Captain Marvel: Erica Lindbeck
- Tony Stark / Iron Man: Josh Keaton
- Magik: Laura Bailey
- Wolverine: Steve Blum
- Scarlet Witch: Emily O’Brien
- Robbie Reyes: Giancarlo Sabogal
- Ghost Rider: Darin De Paul
- Nico Minoru: Lyrica Okano
- Doctor Strange: Rick Pasqualone
- Bruce Banner: William Salyers
- Hulk: Fred Tatasciore
- Caretaker / Sara: Vanessa Marshall
Michael Jai White as Blade
Michael Jai White is known for his roles as Black Dynamite in Black Dynamite, Al Simmons in Spawn, Gambol in The Dark Knight, and Lewis Strutt in Exit Wounds.
Nolan North as Deadpool / Wade Wilson
Nolan North is known for his roles as Nathan Drake in Uncharted, Jerry Lansing in Con Man, Peter Hastings in Pretty Little Liars, and U.S.S. Vengeance Bridge Officer in Star Trek Into Darkness.
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker / Spider-Man
Yuri Lowenthal is known for his roles as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Spider-Man video game, Ben Tennyson in Ben 10, Adam / He-Man in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and Max in Orbital Redux.
Elizabeth Grullon as Hunter (Female)
Elizabeth Grullon is known for her roles as Trilla Suduri in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Trish in Killing Lazarus, Actress in Close Enough, and Selene in Saturn.
Matthew Mercer as Hunter (Male)
Matthew Mercer is known for his roles as MacCready in Fallout 4, Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil: Damnation, and Chrom in Fire Emblem: Awakening.
Brian Bloom as Captain America
Brian Bloom is known for his roles as Pike in The A-Team, William’ B.J.’ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Young Patsy in Once Upon a Time in America.
Erica Lindbeck as Captain Marvel
Erica Lindbeck is known for her roles as Black Cat in the Spider-Man video game, Mera in DC Super Hero Girls, Delaryn in World of Warcraft: Warbringers, and Cheetara in ThunderCats Roar.
Josh Keaton as Tony Stark / Iron Man
Josh Keaton is known for his roles as Young Hercules in Hercules, Shiro in Voltron: Legendary Defender, Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and The Flash in Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths.
Laura Bailey as Magik
Laura Bailey is known for her roles as Vex’ahlia in The Legend of Vox Machina, Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Abby in The Last of Us: Part II, and Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man video game.
Steve Blum as Wolverine
Steve Blum is known for his roles as Zeb Orrelios in Star Wars: Rebels, Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Starscream in Transformers Prime, and Logan / Wolverine in Wolverine and the X-Men.
Emily O’Brien as Scarlet Witch
Emily O’Brien is known for her roles as Eve from Love, Death & Robots, Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, Iman Avesta from Batman: The Enemy Within, and Amelie / Bridget Strand from Death Stranding.
Giancarlo Sabogal as Robbie Reyes
Giancarlo Sabogal is known for his roles as Mr. Ernesto in Action Pack, Morris in Psychonauts 2, and Jon in Shameless.
Darin De Paul as Ghost Rider
Darin De Paul is known for his roles as Zeron Alpha from 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Sin from Shazam!, Everest from Abominable and the Invisible City, and Reinhardt from Overwatch 2.
Lyrica Okano as Nico Minoru
Lyrica Okano is known for her roles as Nico Minoru in Runaways, Chrissy in The Affair, Mean Girl #2 in Unforgettable, and Kim in Pimp.
Rick Pasqualone as Doctor Strange
Rick Pasqualone is known for his roles as Martin Henderson from NCIS: Los Angeles, National News Anchor from Greenland, Singer from Mank, and Vito from Mafia: Definitive Edition.
William Salyers as Bruce Banner
William Salyers is known for his roles as Otto Octavius in the Spider-Man video game, Rigby in Regular Show, and Elegant Devil in Bedazzled.
Fred Tatasciore as Hulk
Fred Tatsciore is known for his roles as Samuel L. Jackson in Team America: World Police, Panda Dad in Kung Fu Panda 2, Loz in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, and Megatron in Transformers: Fall of Cybertron.
Vanessa Marshall as Caretaker / Sara
Vanessa Marshall is known for her roles as Hera Syndulla in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Lieutenant Ottessa Warren in Star Trek: Lower Decks, Wonder Woman in Harley Quinn, and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.
You can play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022