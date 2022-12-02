Marvel’s Midnight Suns gives players the chance to assemble and take a team featuring both the game’s protagonist, as well as a wide selection of heroes, villains, and anti-heroes to battle, all part of the game’s considerable roster of playable characters. With that said, among the characters, Spider-Man is, to no one’s surprise, both one of the best and an absolute fan-favorite. But how can you unlock Spidey in the game? Now, in order to help you assemble your dream squad and face Lilith with all your might, here’s how to unlock Spider-Man in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

How to Unlock Spider-Man in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

You can unlock Spider-Man on Marvel’s Midnight Suns by completing the SPIDERMAAAANS main story mission.

In the mission, you will need to rescue the civilians, defeat all the enemies, and then defeat Fallen Venom a few times. To do that, we recommend the use of ranged heroes, which will be able to support from a distance and deal damage, while The Hunter will be your main source for up-close attacks and knockbacks. Spider-Man, on the other hand, will be your main utility support for the fight, as he will be able to apply status on enemies and deal heavy ounces of damage once in a while, all while also being able to bounce enemies off each other often.

Using a hero capable of inflicting damaging status effects, such as Blade can also work well, even if he will most likely be more prominent to suffering from Venom’s highly damaging grabs.

Spider-Man’s Role, Explained

Although Spider-Man is not capable of dealing massive ounces of damage like Wolverine, he excels in enabling your team by removing buffs and controlling the field, a feat that makes him an ideal offensive support for your main attackers.

You can play Marvel’s Midnight Suns right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022