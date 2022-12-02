Marvel’s Midnight Suns brings to players a great mix of tactical combat and intuitive mechanics, all paired up with the ability to freely interact and take the field as their favorite heroes, villains, and anti-heroes, all part of the game’s growing roster. With that said, among the game’s set of playable characters, very few can compete with Wolverine, thanks to his ability to be an absolute beast on the battlefield. But how can you unlock Wolverine as a playable character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

How to Unlock Wolverine in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Although he will be featured early on, you will only be able to recruit Wolverine later in the game, by completing the game’s The Changing Face of Evil main mission. The mission will be the first part of the game’s second act, so needless to say, it will take you a while to be able to add Logan to your squad.

Is Wolverine Really That Good?

Differently from Spider-Man, whose strength lies in his ability to deal damage, debuff, and control the battlefield while often launching enemies, Wolverine can be considered as one, if not, the game’s best overall damage dealer, thanks to his ability to perform highly damaging attacks and heal, thanks to both his Passive ability and cards.

But that’s not all. as Wolverine is also able to literally rise from the dead after being defeated by making use of Rapid Regeneration.

Alternatives for Wolverine

Taking into account that no other hero can heal as efficiently as Wolverine while also excelling in performing their role as an attacker, Ghost Rider would be our main pick for the role, as he is arguably the strongest attacker in the game. It’s important to point out that, contrary to Wolverine, Ghost Rider will need a focused healer/support to perform to the fullest.

You can play Marvel’s Midnight Suns right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022