How to Increase Friendship Level in Marvel Midnight Suns

Making your team as strong as possible is very important in Marvel Midnight Suns, especially as you start getting into the more challenging battles. Numerous ways to strengthen your party include unlocking new cards by completing main missions, upgrading abilities at the central hub, or gaining experience points in battle. Another way to make your team as strong as they can be is through a friendship-level system. Keep reading, as this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the friendship level and the multiple ways you can increase it.

Ways to Raise Friendship Level in Marvel Midnight Suns

Friendship levels range from 0 to 6 for every character in your party. Furthermore, once you reach level 6, a prestige system allows you to go even further, making them reach their maximum potential. Raising the friendship to higher levels will grant players powerful combat perks and hero ability cards and allow your teammates to take less damage at the end of your turn.

There are multiple ways to raise the friendship level with each party member, but it can’t all be done in one sitting. These options will become available periodically after completing main or side missions. These include:

Post-mission hangouts

Compliments

Daily Sparring

Invite to a Haven

Superlink Conversations

Compliments, Hangouts, and Superlinks

As you continue with the main missions, the game will tell you when hangouts, compliments, and Superlinks are available. Make sure to complete these every time, and each time you do so, the friendship level between you and that teammate will increase. Players can do compliments and Hangouts by interacting with the heroes around the hub, while Superlinks is done through the messaging system in the main menu.

Sparring and Havens

As for Daily Sparring, you need to go to the card upgrade table, where you can select Sparring. Choose the hero you would like to raise your friendship level first, and then you can choose another hero the next day. This becomes available every time you sleep at the end of the day in-game.

Havens can be found by exploring the main grounds and are marked with a glowing blue indicator. Havens are essentially a hangout but give you a large amount of friendship experience points. Be careful, though, since you can only bring one hero at a time, and once you bring someone to that haven, you cannot use that spot again.

Now that you know how to raise your friendship level with everyone, ensure you figure out how to unlock Spiderman and Wolverine. These are two powerful heroes you will want to have the highest level of friendship.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022