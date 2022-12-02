How to End Your Turn in Midnight Suns

Image: Firaxis Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out now and it’s an incredible turn-based strategy game from the stellar developer Firaxis Games. The plot follows numerous familiar Marvel heroes including Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and many more as they combat demons, occultists, Hydra, and more. It’s a gorgeous experience that, while loaded with Firaxis’ particularly high amount of tutorials, can sometimes have even simple features that are awkward to figure out. One example is the ability to end your turn in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a simple feature but it might leave some beginner players stumped in the opening moments.

How Do You End Your Turn Once You’ve Finished Moving in Midnight Suns?

To end your turn once you’ve made all your moves and actions, hold ‘Down’ on the D-Pad if using a controller. Players might miss this cue and awkwardly fumble around trying to finish even in the tutorial if they don’t know this control, but it’s a quick and easy one to memorize.

Screenshot: Firaxis Games; Photo Edit: AOTF

Different game developers and franchises typically have unique approaches to ending turns in turn-based strategy games, but Firaxis commonly has a key or button specifically set up to quickly end your turn. Just be careful when you use it, you could accidentally end your turn early as it can be used at any time.

Midnight Suns is turning into a surprise hit for fans, but everybody who knows Firaxis Games’ catalog acknowledges that this was a likely result. The game has great mechanics making clever use of various Marvel superheroes including Blade, Magik, and more while you combat different types of foes while running beautifully on next-gen consoles. Knowing the controls will keep the flow of the game crisp and evenly paced while you adjust to your enemy’s tactics and show them your moves. While some controls don’t jump out at the players, thankfully they’re easy to memorize.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns released on December 2, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A port for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will be released at a later date.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022