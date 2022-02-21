Minecraft Deep Dark Biome Explained: Blocks, Mobs, and Structures

Minecraft players on the Java Edition of Minecraft are getting their first taste as to what the new Wild Update has to offer. With many new items to gather and places to explore, it can be overwhelming to long players of the series to try to accustom themselves to every new thing in the Minecraft Wild Update’s Deep Dark Biome. Not sure of what’s included in the new update? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft.

Every New Block, Mob, and Structure in Minecraft’s Deep Dark Biome

The Wild Update for Minecraft 1.19 will add its latest terrifying mob, The Warden, in the Deep Dark biome. The Warden was originally set to release with the Caves and Cliffs update, but Mojang delayed the mob to make room for this latest expansion. Because of how fast The Warden in and how strong it is, The Warden has become one of the most terrifying mobs in all of Minecraft with this latest update.

Sculk Blocks and Their Uses Explained

The new Deep Dark Biome in the Minecraft 1.19 update will have a new type of block called sculk blocks, a variety of blocks with mysterious properties. There are four kinds of sculk blocks:

Sculk – These blocks are normal decorative blocks present in the Deep Dark biome. Players can mine these blocks to gain XP points

– These blocks are normal decorative blocks present in the Deep Dark biome. Players can mine these blocks to gain Sculk Sensor – These blocks can detect any sound and get activated. This can also trigger the Sculk Shrieker block and help The Warden find players

– These blocks can detect any sound and get activated. This can also trigger the Sculk Shrieker find players Sculk Shrieker – These blocks get activated from sculk sensors and give out a shriek and darken the player’s surroundings

– These blocks get activated from sculk sensors and and darken the player’s surroundings Sculk catalyst – This block turns any block into sculk when any mob dies near them. It creates a patch of sculk blocks where a mob dies

Ancient Cities Explained

All these items can be found in the Ancient Cities, which are found deep underground. Ancient City structures spawn in the Deep Dark biome. In Ancient Cities, players can find chests that are guarded by sculk sensors and shriekers. In these chests, players can find the new Swift Sneaking enchantment which will help them get past The Warden by increasing their speed while crouching.

A new block called the Reinforced Deepslate can be found in the Ancient City. Reinforced Deepslate can only be found in Ancient Cities in Survival Mode. Lastly, no mobs are able to spawn in Ancient Cities.

A new mob effect that is unique to The Warden and the Sculk Shrieker is called Darkness. This effect lowers a player’s gamma, or their brightness, down at an equivalent to “Moody.” Be sure to have plenty of torches to light up the area around you if you are affected by Darkness.

Minecraft is available on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2022