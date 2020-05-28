Minecraft Dungeons contains several new weapons that are new to the Minecraft universe, but it also includes the classic swords and bows that Minecraft fans have come to love over the years. Sure, it can be fun to swing a hammer, glaive, or any of the other new weapons introduced in Minecraft Dungeons, but nothing beats the all-time classic Diamond Sword. Minecraft Dungeons does feature a Diamond Sword as a unique weapon, but it can be pretty hard to come across. A weapon like the Diamond Sword is very powerful, and as such, it’s rare. Thankfully, you can get your hands on this classic weapon fairly early in Minecraft Dungeons, but you’ll have to rely on luck to get it. This is how to get a Diamond Sword in Minecraft Dungeons.

How to Get a Diamond Sword in Minecraft Dungeons

Like most weapons in Minecraft Dungeons, the Diamond Sword is a random drop. It can be obtained just about anywhere in the game as long as the level features swords in the pool of loot it drops, but we’ve found that the Diamond Sword can be found most reliably in Creeper Woods. Creeper Woods is the second level in the game, so it won’t drop any high level gear, but if you come back on Adventure or Apocalypse difficulty or even just raise the difficulty slider before starting the level, you can increase the potential level of your Diamond Sword.

That being said, you’ll still have to get lucky to get the weapon to actually drop. Any enemy can drop it, but you’ll have the best chance of getting a Diamond Sword from a fancy chest or a loot pig. If you spot a pig with a treasure chest, take it down and you might just earn yourself your very own Diamond Sword. If you keep at it, eventually the weapon will drop from something. It’s a unique weapon that deals extra damage as its perk, but other than that, it’s a pretty standard weapon. The enchantments will vary like usual, but if you get a decent roll on them, then the Diamond Sword can be a formidable weapon and a key part of any build.