Minecraft Dungeons – Is the Hero Pass Worth It?

Minecraft Dungeons is out now, but should you get the Hero Pass upgrade to get access to the bonus content included in the Hero Edition of the game? The Hero Pass is Minecraft Dungeons’ version of a Season Pass, granting access to the game’s upcoming DLC packs as well as a few bonus in-game items. In our Minecraft Dungeons review, we pointed out that the game is a little light on content at the moment, so if you really like the game, you’ll probably want to check out the future DLC packs to get more out of it. This is everything included with the Minecraft Dungeons Hero Pass.

What Does the Minecraft Dungeons Hero Pass Come With?

The Hero Pass comes with a few in-game items and access to the game’s first two DLC packs when they become available. The DLC packs have yet to be officially announced, but the bonus items are a Hero Cape, two extra player skins, and a chicken pet. The additional cosmetic items are a nice bonus, but the real draw of the Hero Pass is the two future DLC packs. These expansions will add new levels, gear, and enemies to the game.

Is the Hero Pass Worth It?

If you really enjoy Minecraft Dungeons and want to get more content, then you should absolutely pick up the Hero Pass. It’s only an additional $10 on top of the standard edition, and you’ll get two DLC packs out of it. While the DLC packs haven’t been announced yet, they have been leaked, and they’re supposedly called “Creeping Winter” and “Jungle Awakens.” Also, if you’re playing through Xbox Game Pass, you can snag the Hero Pass with a 10% discount as long as you have an active subscription. Minecraft Dungeons is designed to be replayed, so keep playing the base game if you can’t decide whether you want the DLC or not. Mojang will likely reveal more details about the DLC soon, and you can always pick up the Hero Pass at a later date.