Minecraft Dungeons Level Cap – What is the Max Level in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons adds RPG mechanics to the world of Minecraft, allowing players to level up and find more powerful gear. This gear can then be enhanced with various enchantments that grow stronger with more enchantment points, which are earned by leveling up. Your character is constantly growing in Minecraft Dungeons, but like in most games, this growth is capped at a certain level. The Minecraft Dungeons level cap is fairly high and you definitely won’t hit max level on your first playthrough, but it also shouldn’t be too difficult to hit the highest level on your main character. This is the max level in Minecraft Dungeons and the total number of enchantment points you can earn.

What is the Max Level Cap in Minecraft Dungeons?

The max level in Minecraft Dungeons is 55. Reaching the level cap of 55 will take multiple playthroughs, as your initial run through the game will only feature gear and enemies up to a certain level before you need to advance to the next difficultly. To get to level 55, you’ll have to play through the game on Normal difficulty, followed by Adventure difficulty, before finally tackling Apocalypse difficulty, the hardest mode in Minecraft Dungeons. Jumping to the next difficulty level once you have enough gear offers a nice sense of progression and it allows you to earn even more experience by encountering and defeating even more powerful enemies.

Maximum Enchantment Points in Minecraft Dungeons

The maximum number of enchantment points you can earn in Minecraft Dungeons is 54. Because you start at level 1 and earn an enchantment point each time you level up, you’ll have 54 total enchantment points by the time you hit the Minecraft Dungeons level cap of 55. This is more than enough to have a build with fully upgraded enchantments in every possible enchantment slot. Getting an enchantment to level three costs 6 enchantment points, and getting max level enchantments in all three slots on a piece of gear costs 18 enchantment points. When you apply this number across three pieces of gear (melee weapon, armor, and ranged weapon), you need 54 enchantment points, which just so happens to be the amount you’ll have at the level cap.

- This article was updated on:May 26th, 2020