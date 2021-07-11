Minecraft: How to Breed Villagers

Out of all the mobs in Minecraft, villagers are perhaps among the most unique and useful ones that there are, so we’re going to see how to breed them. They are arguably the most complicated mob in the game to successfully breed, so this guide will aim to simplify things a bit so that you can be one of the successful ones. Before we get started though, be prepared to expend a lot of resources in this endeavor.

How to Breed Villagers

The first thing you need to know about breeding villagers is that there is a soft limit to how many baby villagers they can make, which is based on how many beds are in the village. To put it simply, there needs to be an open bed in the village/area you plan on breeding them in. An open bed needs to be accessible by the villagers in order to be valid, this means that there need to be open blocks above the bed and that they need to be able to access it. Filling an open room with a bunch of beds can satisfy this condition as long as it’s possible to walk to each of them. Once there are no more open beds, they will no longer be willing to breed.

Once the village area is prepped with beds, you’ll need to make sure the villagers in question have food in their inventories. They need to have either 3 pieces of bread, 12 carrots, 12 potatoes, or 12 beetroots to satisfy this condition. Once this has been done, the next step is unfortunately completely luck-based. Once every condition is met, villagers will randomly enter mating mode after some time has passed and produce some babies. This will also consume the food that they had so they’ll need more if you want them to keep breeding.

