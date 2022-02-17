Minecraft – How to Keep Creepers Away

Minecraft players who are just getting into the game may be having trouble with pesky mobs like Skeletons, Zombies, and Spiders. However, one of the most notorious mobs in all of Minecraft is the creeper. These self-explosive creatures can wreak havoc on you and your home if you are not careful. Want to keep them away from you and your personal belongings? We’ve got you covered.

How to Keep Creepers Away in Minecraft

Minecraft players have lots of options when it comes to keeping Creepers away from you and your home. First, players can head over to any village and tame a cat. To do so, you will need to get a fishing rod and fish for a while until you have caught a fish. These attract cats to you and will create a bond between you and your new cat. You can name your cat using a name tag.

Once you have your new buddy, sit them in front of your house to keep Creepers away. Creepers are terrified of cats and will steer clear of them at any opportunity, including your house.

Another way to keep Creepers away is by building high in the sky. Creepers can’t fly, so building your home up and away from them is a sure-fire way to never have your precious home destroyed by this pesky mob.

If you really want to have your home on soil and have not found a cat yet, consider building a moat around your home. This will keep mobs from entering your home since there is no way to get near it without falling in water or lava. Filling your moat with lava will also save you the trouble of cleaning up any mobs that fall into it.

Minecraft is available on PC, Mobile, Playstation, and Xbox.