Minecraft – How to Name Items

Personalize your items to your taste

February 12th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

Minecraft-Bedrock-Update-1.18.10-1-1-1280x720

Minecraft players who want to spice up their naming game will have an easier time than ever. Minecrafters who have that special piece of diamond armor with great enchantments or that special sword that they just got an enchantment book for will possibly want to name their item to show the value of such an item. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered.

How to Name Items in Minecraft

To name an item in Minecraft, players will not need any difficult item like a name tag. To name an item in Minecraft, players will only need to use an anvil. Anvils are also used to mix items with enchantment books. However, to just name an item in Minecraft, players will only need the item they want to name and the anvil.

Screenshot-165-1280x720

To create an anvil, players will need three iron blocks and four iron ingots. Arrange them in this order in a crafting table to make an anvil:

Screenshot-166-1277x720

After crafting the anvil, players can use it to name their items. Players can name any item they want, including name tags to name their animals. After finding their perfect steed, Minecraft players can name their horse as well, with a name tag they named using the anvil.

Minecraft is available on Mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Minecraft
Minecraft XP
Minecraft – How to Change Difficulty
Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.10
Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.10 Patch Notes
Fully Enchanted Diamond Armor in Minecraft
Minecraft – How to Disenchant Items
Looking at a brown horse in Minecraft in Creative Mode
Minecraft – How to Tame a Horse
Trending on AOTF
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Feature Escape From Tarkov-like DMZ Mode
Pokemon Legends Arceus Image
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fans Are Unhappy With Hisuian Growlithe GameStop Giveaway
Sniper Elite 5
Sniper Elite 5: Release Date, Trailers, Multiplayer, and More Details
Fortnite Creative Mayhem Event
New Fortnite Creative Mayhem Event Gives Free Valentine’s Day Rewards