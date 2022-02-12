Minecraft – How to Name Items

Minecraft players who want to spice up their naming game will have an easier time than ever. Minecrafters who have that special piece of diamond armor with great enchantments or that special sword that they just got an enchantment book for will possibly want to name their item to show the value of such an item. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered.

How to Name Items in Minecraft

To name an item in Minecraft, players will not need any difficult item like a name tag. To name an item in Minecraft, players will only need to use an anvil. Anvils are also used to mix items with enchantment books. However, to just name an item in Minecraft, players will only need the item they want to name and the anvil.

To create an anvil, players will need three iron blocks and four iron ingots. Arrange them in this order in a crafting table to make an anvil:

After crafting the anvil, players can use it to name their items. Players can name any item they want, including name tags to name their animals. After finding their perfect steed, Minecraft players can name their horse as well, with a name tag they named using the anvil.

