Minecraft fans may need that extra speed when it comes to getting around their expansive Minecraft world. Whether you’re spawning in horse eggs in creative mode or looking to get around faster in your survival world, here’s how to tame a horse in Minecraft.

How to Tame a Horse in Minecraft

To ride your steed across the vast landscapes of a Minecraft world, you first need to find a horse. Horses can be found in the plains biome. It may not be the most exciting biome after the latest update, but after you have found one, get on its back.

Here are all the ways to get on a horse’s back in Minecraft:

PC: Right-click

Xbox: Left Trigger

Playstation: L2

Nintendo Switch: ZL button

Mobile Version: Mount button after hovering your pointer on the horse

Once you are on the horse’s back, you have to tame the horse. Taming any horse is simple. Get on its back after each time it bucks you off. After every attempt, the horse will let you sit on its back long before it bucks you off again.

You should see red hearts appear all around the horse when you have tamed it. After you’ve tamed the horse, it will no longer buck you off.

To move the horse, you must first put a saddle on its back. Putting a saddle on a horse depends on which Minecraft version you are playing.

Here are all the ways to put a saddle on a horse:

PC: Right-click on the horse then press the “E” key for the horse’s inventory

Xbox: Left trigger on the horse then press the Y button to open the horse’s inventory

Playstation: Press the L2 button on the horse then press the Triangle button to open the horse’s inventory

Nintendo Switch: Press the ZL button on the horse then press the X button to open the horse’s inventory

Mobile Version: Move your pointer onto the horse then press the Mount button. Once mounted, press the three dots to open your inventory then press the button with the picture of a saddle

After you have the horse’s inventory open, place the saddle from your inventory into the saddle slot in the top left corner of the inventory screen. Once you exit the horse’s inventory, you are ready to ride a horse in Minecraft.

