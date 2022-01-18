Minecraft: All 13 Music Discs and Where to Find Them

Collecting all 13 music discs in Minecraft can be difficult. Unfortunately, there is no ultra-easy way to do get them all, but in this guide, we will show you the best and easiest way to collect all of the music discs. Let’s go.

As mentioned previously, there are 13 music discs in Minecraft. Collecting them can be difficult, but not impossible. The 13 discs are called 13, cat, blocks, chirp, far, mall, mellohi, stal, strad, ward, 11, wait, and pigstep. Though you can find 13, cat, mellohi, and wait dungeon chests and buried treasure, there is a better and more reliable way to get them all.

The way to collect all 13 music discs in Minecraft is to have a skeleton kill a creeper. This is why I said it wouldn’t be easy. For some reason, when a skeleton kills a creeper, it will reward you with one random music disc. You can get a creeper and a skeleton together and try your best to put the creeper in the line of sight of the skeleton without blowing up the creeper, but that will be very difficult and exhausting to do 13 times.

What you will want to do is create boats. If you are on the Java edition, you will need to create two boats. Once you have done that, capture both the creeper and the skeleton in separate boats. Stand behind the creeper (far enough away that it doesn’t explode) and have the skeleton kill the creeper.

If you are the Bedrock edition, you can make one boat and put both the skeleton and creeper in it. Stand behind the creeper and the skeleton will kill it for you.

And that is the easiest way to collect all 12 music discs. But, one more remains that you can’t get from this method. Pigstep will be the last music disc you’ll be missing, and to get it, you’ll need to find a Bastion Remnant. Within the castle-like ruin, you’ll find chests scattered about with some great loot in them. If you’re lucky, you’ll stumble across the pigstep music disc and have completed your finished set of Minecraft music discs.

