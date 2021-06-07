Minecraft skins come in all shapes and sizes. Whether they be classic video game characters, anime characters, movie characters, or even original characters, there’s undoubtedly a Minecraft skin for everyone. With as many options as this, choice paralysis can become pretty daunting. That’s why we’ve narrowed the list down to the 15 best Minecraft skins that you can apply to your in-game character for free. Sure, there are skin packs in the Minecraft marketplace, but we like to do things the old fashioned way.

These are the best Minecraft skins of all time. Check back with this article from time to time as we add new skins to the list.

Master Chief

With Minecraft being owned by Microsoft, Master Chief feels right at home in Minecraft’s blocky world. Don this skin and ditch the war with the Covenant for battles with spiders and skeletons.

Download Here

Isaac Clarke

Although we won’t be getting a new Dead Space game anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we have to forget about Isaac Clarke and his incredibly cool outfit. Rep one of the survival horror greats with this awesome Minecraft skin.

Download Here

Stormtrooper

Bring a galaxy far, far away into your Minecraft world with this Stormtrooper skin. Sure, there are tons of other Star Wars characters with Minecraft skins, but the Stormtrooper is perfect for those who don’t want to pick a favorite.

Download Here

Gordon Freeman

Prepare for the upcoming revival of Half-Life and the release of Half-Life: Alyx with this Gordon Freeman skin. Relive the glory days when Valve used to regularly release new entries in their biggest franchises.

Download Here

Spider-Man

There are too many Spider-Man suits out there to count, but you can’t go wrong with the classic red and blues. Use this Minecraft skin to play as the famous web-slinger! Be warned though, spiders will definitely still attack you if you wear this skin.

Download here

Iron Man

If you’re not the biggest Spidey fan, then there are other Marvel Minecraft skins out there for you. This Iron Man skin brings Tony Stark into the world of Minecraft, although you unfortunately won’t be able to fly or use any cool gadgets.

Download Here

Ant-Man

Rounding out the Marvel skins on this list is Ant-Man. Although he’s one of the less popular heroes out there, he definitely has the best-looking Marvel Minecraft skin. The red and black suit looks great in block form.

Download Here

Tetris

Just because Tetris doesn’t have any characters doesn’t mean it can’t have a Minecraft skin. Impress your friends with this colorful outfit comprised of all your favorite Tetris blocks. The head even has different colors on each side!

Download Here

Ash Ketchum

Although there aren’t any Pokemon roaming the Minecraft world waiting to be caught, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up as Ash Ketchum. This Minecraft skin pairs excellently with mods like Pixelmon, but if you go on a Pixelmon server with this skin, you might find tons of other people wearing the same thing.

Download Here

Cool Creeper

If you want a skin that fits more naturally with the look of Minecraft, then this is the one for you. Dress up as one of Minecraft’s most iconic mobs but with a casual twist. This Creeper skin is a popular choice among many, and there are tons of variations of it out there.

Download Here

Doomguy

Doomguy’s classic look transfers beautifully to a Minecraft skin. Pay homage to one of the greatest first-person shooters ever made and prepare for the upcoming Doom Eternal by repping Doom in Minecraft.

Download Here

Ezio

Assassin’s Creed is one of gaming’s biggest franchises, and the cool character designs are a large reason why the series is so popular. The series was no doubt at its best when Ezio was the main protagonist, and now you can bring the Italian assassin into Minecraft.

Download Here

Solid Snake

Konami may have forgotten about Metal Gear, but that doesn’t mean we have to. Using this skin won’t provide any benefits to stealth, but at least you’ll look cool while wearing it.

Download Here

Link

Even though Minecraft is on the Nintendo Switch, there isn’t a Legend of Zelda Mash-Up Pack that injects Zelda goodness into the game like the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack. That doesn’t mean you can’t at least have some Zelda in your game. This skin lets you dress up as Link in his traditional green garb, although there are variants out there with his blue Breath of the Wild gear.

Download Here

Samus

Metroid Prime 4 might still be a long way off, but we can still get a little taste of Metroid in Minecraft using this skin. Even though you may not be exploring alien worlds, you can still wear the iconic Varia suit while you’re out gathering materials or building.

Download Here

- This article was updated on:June 7th, 2021