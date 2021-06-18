Minecraft: How to Make Tinted Glass

Among the new blocks added in the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update, there is a new transparent block, so we’ll be looking at how to make tinted glass in Minecraft. This glass is quite a bit different from the other types of glass already in the game and should have some new and unique building applications.

How to Make Tinted Glass

To start, you will need to smelt up some normal glass out of some sand to use as a base for this new block. The second thing you’ll need in order to make this block is at least 4 amethyst shards. Amethyst Shards can be gathered from underground geodes, so put on your mining hat and get to work gathering some shards. And you’ll need a lot of them as well if you’re aiming to craft up lots of this new block, as you can only make two pieces of tinted glass at a time on the crafting bench. But once you have your materials, you can get started by putting a single piece of glass in the middle of the crafting bench, and then you just need to place four amethyst shards on each side of the glass block. This will create two pieces of tinted glass for you to use as you wish.

A Unique Way to See Through Things

Now that you have your tinted glass, you might be wondering how it works. And it’s simple, this glass blocks out all light while still acting as a window through which you can see things. It also is unique in that you can pick it up using any tool whatsoever, including your fists, no silk touch required this time around. Though one limiter of this block is that there is not a glass pane variant of it, so can only make use of the full block instead of the thinner variations that other types of glass are available in.

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.