Minecraft: Where to Find Amethyst

Perhaps the shiniest of the new additions in the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update, we will be taking a look at where to find amethyst. Amethyst is also a fully renewable resource, so we’ll also be taking a look at how to get more of it once you have found an initial deposit.

Where to Find Amethyst

These new purple crystals spawn underground in a new type of generation feature called an Amethyst Geode. These geodes are made up of multiple layers of different blocks, with the amethyst crystals themselves being found on the innermost layer. Inside the geodes are three different types of amethyst blocks, and each one works a bit differently. The main blocks of the geode can be normally collected like any other block and require at least an iron pickaxe to mine. The crystal bunches growing on the sides of blocks can either be broken once fully grown to obtain Amethyst Shards or can be outright collected through the use of a pickaxe enchanted with silk touch. Lastly, there are the Budding Amethyst Blocks, which is what the clusters can be found growing on. These blocks cannot be obtained or moved through any means whatsoever in survival mode without them breaking, it’s better to leave them there for a different purpose.

How to Get More Amethyst

While the geodes can provide a nice supply of amethyst for more casual means, they might not be enough to totally supply some builds. Luckily there is a way to grow more amethyst through the use of the Budding Amethyst Blocks mentioned before. As long as there is open space next to these blocks, they have a chance to start growing more clusters of amethyst on each face of the block. Over time these clusters will grow and can then be harvested for more shards, which can then be crafted into full amethyst blocks. The process is slow, but does provide a fully renewable source of this new item.

