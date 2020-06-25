Game Guides

Minecraft – How to Trade With Piglin

Piglins can be a good source of hard-to-get items.

June 25th, 2020 by Daniel Chae

One of the more common characters of the Nether in Minecraft are the Piglins.  These pig-like creatures can be traded with to get important materials and items (like Crying Obsidian).  While these creatures are normally hostile to you, you CAN trade with them and if you’re wearing the right items you can make them friendly.  This guide will explain how to trade with Piglin in Minecraft.

Piglins like Gold Ingots

To trade with a Piglin you simply need to walk up to them and drop a Gold Ingot.  The Piglin will examine the item for a short time and then you’ll get an item in return for the Ingot.  The items that you receive can be any number of things, the list of possible items that a Piglin will drop can be found in the table below:

Piglin Trade Chart

ItemProbability
Crying Obsidian9.46%
Fire Charge9.46%
Gravel9.46%
Leather9.46%
Nether Brick9.46%
Obsidian9.46%
Soul Sand9.46%
Ender Pearl4.73%
Glowstone Dust4.73%
Magma Cream4.73%
Nether Quartz4.73%
String4.73%
Iron Nugget2.36%
Potion of Fire Resistance2.36%
Splash Potion of Fire Resistance2.36%
Iron Boots (w/Soul Speed)1.89%
Enchanted Book (w/Soul Speed)1.18%

How to make Piglin Friendly

The Piglin will be friendly to you if you are wearing Gold Armor.  Any piece of Gold Armor will make the Piglin non-hostile.

