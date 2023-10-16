Minecraft Star Wars Path of the Jedi DLC: Release Date, Price, and Force Powers Explained

Image: Mojang Studios

One of the most exciting Minecraft-related projects announced during Minecraft Live 2023 was Minecraft: Path of the Jedi, a Star Wars-themed, story-driven DLC. Set during the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars timeline, Minecraft: Path of the Jedi will allow players to become a fully-fledged, Force-wielding Jedi Knight and explore a blocky rendition of a galaxy far, far away. Here are the release date and price of Minecraft: Path of the Jedi and a run-down of the DLC’s unique Force Powers system.

Minecraft: Path of the Jedi Release Date

Image: Mojang Studios

Minecraft: Path of the Jedi didn’t get nearly as much screentime as Minecraft: Update 1.21, but it will arrive much sooner than the main game’s next major expansion. As of writing, Minecraft: Path of the Jedi will be released on November 7th, 2023. Unfortunately for Minecraft: Java users, Minecraft: Path of the Jedi will only be compatible with Minecraft: Bedrock, although it will be available for all versions of Bedrock that are currently available

Minecraft: Path of the Jedi Price

Once it is officially released, Minecraft: Path of the Jedi can be purchased from the store on the official Minecraft website. The price of the DLC has yet to be announced, but previous story-driven Minecraft expansions like Minecraft: Dungeons & Dragons cost $7.99, so it’s reasonable to assume that Minecraft: Path of the Jedi will be around the same price.

To celebrate the release of Minecraft: Path of the Jedi, players can download a free cosmetic item: an R2-D2-themed t-shirt that their in-game avatar can wear. You can download this t-shirt even if you don’t purchase Minecraft: Path of the Jedi, but it will be gone after December 7th, 2023, so make sure you download it as soon as possible once it becomes available.

Minecraft: Path of the Jedi Force Powers

In Minecraft: Path of the Jedi, players assume control of a Jedi Padawan who, after building their lightsaber and assembling a droid companion, is sent out to complete dangerous missions on behalf of the Jedi Council. This journey will see the player visit many worlds and encounter sinister agents of the Dark Side, uncovering a dangerous conspiracy that threatens the Jedi and the Galactic Republic.

As is often the case in Star Wars games, Minecraft: Path of the Jedi will allow players to wield the power of the Force. While it’s still unclear how Force abilities will work in the DLC, the trailer showed that players could use the Force to push enemies away or hold them in place. These abilities will likely work like the Bending system in Avatar: The Last Airbender-themed mods like Avatar Mod 2: Out of the Iceberg.

