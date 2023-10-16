Minecraft Update 1.21: Release Date, Breeze Mob, Trial Chambers, and Early Patch Notes

Image: Mojang Studios

Minecraft‘s latest update, Update 1.21, closed out Minecraft Live 2023, and it put on quite a show during its time in the spotlight. While this patch does not feature any significant mechanical overhauls or graphical tweaks, it will add new and exciting features that will challenge and delight players of all skill levels. Here’s a roundup of all Minecraft Update 1.21’s release date and its unique features, as well as a list of the patch notes that have been released.

Minecraft Update 1.21 Release Date

The preview of Minecraft Update 1.21 showed that the update was well into the development stage, but fans must wait quite a bit before it becomes available. While Minecraft Update 1.21’s specific release date was not revealed, it was announced that the update has a prospective release window of mid-2024. This fits the release pattern set by more recent Minecraft updates like Minecraft Update 1.19 and Minecraft Update 1.20. These updates were released in June 2022 and June 2023, so Minecraft Update 1.21 will likely arrive in June 2024.

Minecraft Update 1.21 New Features

Minecraft Update 1.21 doesn’t have as many quality-of-life fixes as previous updates, nor does it introduce any new biomes (that we know of). However, it does feature more than a few features that add a new level of exploration, combat, and crafting. Here are all of the new features coming in Minecraft Update 1.21.

Trial Chambers

Image: Mojang Studios

The primary addition that Minecraft Update 1.21 is ringing to the table is a new, discoverable structure known as Trial Chambers. Spawning in underground areas like caverns, Trial Chambers are sprawling, labyrinthian complexes that are a more challenging version of the Mineshafts and Strongholds. Packed to the brim with hidden traps and dangerous enemies, Trial Chambers are built to offer players a more challenging spin on the spelunking experience they’ve come to know and love.

Unlike Mineshafts and Storngholds, Trial Dungeons are primarily composed of Copper Blocks and Tuff Blocks. The Trial Chambers also include several new blocks, all with unique properties. The first is the Copper Bulb, a new light source that illuminates the dim halls of Trial Chambers and glows brighter when struck by an axe. This new block can (presumably) be mined from the Trial Chambers and incorporated into the player’s home base, giving more decoratively-minded crafters an excuse to delve into the Trial Chambers.

The second is the Trial Spawner, a variant of the standard Monster Spawner block that can spawn a variety of Mobs and adapts to the number of players in the Trial Chamber. During a hands-on preview of the Trial Chambers hosted by the update’s development team, Strays and Slims were shown to spawn from Trial Spawns, implying that they can either breed multiple different species of Mob or that different varieties of Trial Spawners will be stored in the same rooms within Trial Chambers,

The Breeze Mob

Image: Mojang Studios

The Breeze is a new hostile Mob that spawns in specialized rooms within Trial Chambers. Described as “playful” during the hands-on presentation, the Breeze is a sentient mass of wind resembling the Blaze in appearance and behavior. The Breeze is a highly mobile Mob that attacks by firing blasts of wind that damage players and generate small gusts of wind that can push non-faceted entities like Mobs and dropped objects around.

While the gust of wind that Breezes spawn cannot hurt players like the attacks that generate them, they can interact with Levers, Buttons, Trapdoors, and possibly even Redstone Devices. Based on the footage shown in the hands-on preview, rooms where Breezes spawn will be packed with traps that can be triggered by gusts of wind, meaning that players will keep their wits about them and avoid being hit by the Breeze when they are close to dangerous constructs it’s wind can activate.

The Armadillo Mob

Image: Mojang

As has become a tradition in recent years, Minecraft Live 2023 hosted the yearly Mob Vote event, which presents players switch three Mobs and allows them to decide which one will be added to the game’s next update. The selection of Mobs features in this year’s Mob Vote were all peaceful animal Mobs that, under the right circumstances, can provide players with unique buffs and crafting materials. The choices were the Crab, the Armadillo, and the Penguin.

The Armadillo emerged as the winner of the three, amassing 43.7 percent of the vote. Armadillos spawn in the Savannah Biome, and their unique ability references their real-life counterpart’s most distinctive trait. When startled, the Armadillo will curl up into a ball (or, in this case, block) to hide from you. When the Armadillo does this, it drops a Scute, which can be used to craft a new variety of armor that can be equipped to a player’s pet wolf.

While the Penguin and the Crab did not win the Mob Vote, that doesn’t mean they won’t be added to the game at some point in the future. The Frog Mob, for instance, was a loser of the 2019 Biome Vote, but it and its signature Biome, the Swamp, eventually made their way into the game just two years later.

The Crafter

Image: Mojang Studios

Crafting lies at the heart of Miencraft’s gameplay formula, and the Crafter is a tool specifically designed to make crafting more accessible and more time-efficient. Acting as a variant to the standard Crafting Table, the Crafter is a Redstone-powered crating tool that allows players to set a unique”Crafting Mold” that the Crafter can use to auto-build times, provided you have the material needed to craft them.

Unfortunately, the Crafter can only craft one kind of item, and it doesn’t seem like you can change the Crafter’s in-built template after you’ve selected it. For example, if you’ve built a Crafter that can auto-build a Sword, you’ll have to create a new Crafter from scratch if you want one that can auto-build a Pickaxe.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023