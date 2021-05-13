Update 1.06 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer San Diego Studio already released update 1.05 just a few days ago which fixed a lot of issues with MLB The Show 21. Well update 1.06 is the sixth update for the game., but it’s only a very small patch.

The sixth update for the game is out on May 13th at 4:00am PT. By the time you read this, it should be out already on all platforms.

The update is version number 1.06 on PS4, 1.006 for PS5 and 1.0.0.43 for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of the game.

You can read the full patch notes for this update posted down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

This is a small update that fixes the missing skin textures, clipping helmets, and a crash in Road to the Show.

Remember you have to download this update if you want to continue using the game’s network features. It should only be a small update since it only fixes a few issues with the game.

For more details about this very small update, you can visit the official game website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.