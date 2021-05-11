Update 1.05 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update for MLB The Show 21 will be released on May 11th, 2021 at 4 AM PT. The update number is 1.05 on PS4, 1.005 on PS5 and 1.45 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The fifth update should have the same function on all aforementioned platforms.

While no new content will be released for update 5, a ton of fixes and improvements have been made to various areas of the game. The core gameplay has seen the most improvements so far.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

The bat will no longer pass through the ball on “too late” swings

Fixed an issue with the bat would move strangely on late check swings

Fixed a bug where the catcher would occasionally not field a ball after a dropped strike

Fixed a bug that could freeze the game online after a pitchout

Fixed a crash that would happen occasionally when swinging and missing on a pitch in the dirt

Runners will not turn around on a steal home if they will be safe when pressing R2

Fixed an issue that would cause runners to run out of the base path

Fixed a bug that would cause out of position catchers to play a “dropped ball” animation when tagging at home, resulting in a missed tag

Fixed an issue where subbing a fielder in Extra Innings caused the CPU to lose a baserunner

There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed a bug when the wrong uniform would show in Extra Innings

Fixed an issue where a user would “Quick Sell” when trying to sell now with quick actions

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Fixed an issue where attributes from equipment were not being applied in game

Fixed an issue that would prevent stat earnings from archetype missions

Fixed a bug where it would show the user’s position for the next game as “Pinch Hitter”

The correct stats will now display in the Rookie of the Year award

Fixed an issue where a CPU outfielder would stop and not react to an oncoming ball

User will no longer be only a bench player when called to the MLB

Fixed OSD text for RTTS championship wins to address minor league name changes

FRANCHISE

Fixed in-game saves for Custom Franchise and Stadium Creator

Fixed an issue that prevented eligible players who came off of the injured list during the playoffs from being added to the playoff roster

STADIUMS

Various updates to numerous stadiums, including lighting, dirt, netting, etc

Great American Ballpark home and visitor bullpens have been swapped

STADIUM CREATOR

Various tweaks and improvements made to Snap Mode

Fixed an issue that would warn the user of a “Blank Canvas” when not using one

Various prop fixes

USER INTERFACE

Fixed a bug that would reset the pause timer indefinitely while in game

Moved the marketplace notification, again, to the top-right corner of the screen to prevent Stub and profile overlap

Correct year now appears for player stats in the Roster Update screen

Fixed an issue with the “Hits Allowed” career stat on the Pitching Matchup loading screen

Inside Edge boosts for pitchers now display above the correct Player Card attributes

Minor UI adjustments to the RTTS and Diamond Dynasty menus

For more details about this update, you can visit the official website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.