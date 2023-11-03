Modern Warfare 3 Floater Guide: How to Parachute Off a Gantry Crane

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are a completionist, you may be trying to obtain all of the trophies in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. We can help point you in the right direction as this guide will cover how to parachute off a gantry crane for the Floater achievement in Modern Warfare 3.

How to Parachute Off a Gantry Crane in Modern Warfare 3

In this Modern Warfare 3 Floater guide, we will cover each step, including how to get the parachute, find the gantry crane, and successfully get the Floater achievement.

Step #1: Find the Parachute

Your first step toward acquiring the Floater trophy/achievement is finding the parachute. Luckily, the parachute can easily be found in a container right next to the start of the level. You can use the image attached, where the red arrow represents the container’s exact location. Grab the parachute and start moving east.

Step #2: Climb the Gantry Crane

Next, you must climb the Gantry Crane to complete the Floater achievement. Use the image attached for the exact location of the Gantry Crane, and once you reach its location, climb to the top using the ladders attached to it. Once you reach the top, you will find the roof of a building that you need to parachute over to get the Floater achievement.

Note: Two gantry cranes surround the building; each works to acquire the Floater achievement.

Step #3: Deploy Parachute Off the Gantry Crane

Run and jump off the gantry crane, press the corresponding “deploy parachute” button (X for PlayStation, A for Xbox), and land on the roof. After sticking the landing, you will get a notification for the Floater trophy or achievement, so excellent job and congratulations!

If you have trouble reaching the gantry crane due to the amount of enemies in this area, feel free to lower the difficulty. I kept getting killed when climbing the ladder of the gantry crane when I was trying to get the Floater Trophy, causing me to get frustrated. It was when I lowered the difficulty to Recruit that I did it in one try! You can lower the difficulty by simply pressing pause and scrolling over to the difficulty tab.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023